Hansen was released by the Falcons on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Hansen was released by the Falcons after signing a reserve/future contract with the team in January after spending the end of last season on the practice squad. The 27-year-old wideout previously spent short stints on the Saints' and Lions' practice squads and last saw regular action in 2020 with the Texans when he recorded 17 receptions for 236 yards and one touchdown over five games. Hansen will now look for a new team where he can compete for a roster spot this offseason.