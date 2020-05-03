Play

The Falcons will decline Harris' fifth-year option for 2021, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old was acquired from the Dolphins on Friday in exchange for a seventh-round pick, and it's no surprise to see his new team declining the option. Harris, a 2017 first-round pick, had only 61 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 41 contests with Miami, and he'll have one season in Atlanta to establish his value before hitting free agency.

