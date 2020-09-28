Harris registered one sack and two total tackles during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bears.

The 2017 first-round pick made his Atlanta debut after missing Weeks 1 and 2 because of an ankle injury, and he got involved immediately by recording one of two Falcons sacks on the afternoon. Harris managed just half a sack over 14 appearances last year during what would be the final year of his disappointing Miami tenure, but he's off to a productive start as a pass rusher with his new team. Week 4 presents a challenging matchup on Monday night, as the Packers have allowed a league-low two sacks over the first three weeks of 2020.