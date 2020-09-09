Harris (ankle) did not participate during Monday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 2017 first-round pick started in just eight of his 41 regular-season appearances as a Dolphin, generating a meager 3.5 combined sacks during that span. Now secured on the Falcons' 53-man roster as a depth option at defensive end, Harris' status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks remains questionable as he is yet to make an appearance on the practice field this week.
