Harris was traded to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The former first-round pick underwhelmed through his first three professional seasons and now the Dolphins were content to part ways with him for next to nothing. Harris, 24, has 3.5 career sacks in 41 games. He'll have to battle for a roster spot as a situational pass-rusher in Atlanta.