Harris was disqualified during the third quarter of Thursday's 25-17 win against the Panthers for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Carolina's signal-caller got tripped by Dante Fowler and was in the process of falling to the ground on a third-down play with 4:20 to go in the third quarter, but Harris plunged into Bridgewater, initiating cringe-worthy helmet-to-helmet contact. Upon review, the officiating crew ruled Harris' tackle to be malicious enough to merit ejection, ending the 25-year-old's night at a total of zero tackles. The play will certainly go undergo review from NFL offices, at which point discipline may be dealt out to Harris.