Harris registered two tackles, one sack and one pass deflection during Sunday's 24-9 loss to New Orleans.

Harris kicked off the season with sacks in each of his first two appearances Weeks 3 and 4, but he subsequently endured a drought of five games without capturing another. Harris' second-quarter takedown of Taysom Hill snapped the streak, simultaneously handing the 25-year-old his second consecutive outing with a QB hit. Next for Atlanta in Week 12 is a matchup against a Raiders offensive line that is tied for the fifth-fewest sacks allowed in 2020.