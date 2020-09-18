Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 2017 first-round pick is looking for a fresh start in Atlanta, but he'l have to wait until Week 3 to make his season debut. Once he's ready to return, Harris will contribute as depth at defensive end.
