Harris (ankle) will be unavailable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Harris was unable to practice all week, so it's unsurprising that he'll watch from the sidelines Sunday. The 2017 first-round pick has a ton to prove this season after he recorded just 3.5 sacks over his first NFL seasons and the Falcons declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so a quick return to the field would be ideal for the defensive end.