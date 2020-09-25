Harris (ankle) is slated to play Sunday against the Bears, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 2017 first-round draft choice is set to face off against a Bears offensive line that is situated near the middle of the NFL with 2.5 sacks per game, but that ranks fourth-best leaguewide in stuffed rate (10 percent). An appearance against Chicago would mark Harris' Falcons debut given that he missed Weeks 1 and 2 due to injury.