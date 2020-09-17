Harris (ankle) did not participate during Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Harris was unable to suit up for Sunday's season opener against the Seahawks, providing him with his eighth missed game over a possible 33 appearances since the start of the 2018 campaign. The 2017 No. 22 overall draft choice will slot back into a depth defensive end role once able to return to action, but it's unclear whether that will occur in time for him to be activated for a Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys.