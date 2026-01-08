Woerner caught eight of nine targets for 48 yards across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Despite operating as the Falcons' No. 2 tight end and logging a career-high 562 offensive snaps, the 28-year-old was targeted just nine times this season. Woerner's high snap count was largely a byproduct of Atlanta running the second-highest percentage of plays out of 12-personell (38.2 percent) in the NFL, as he was primarily used as a blocker. He remains under contract through the 2026 season, and with Kyle Pitts set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Woerner could compete for the Falcons' top TE spot next year.