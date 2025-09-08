Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Fails to record target
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woerner didn't record a target during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.
Starting TE Kyle Pitts had a busy opener with Michael Penix at the helm, but as expected, Woerner served mostly as a blocker. Woerner caught seven passes during his first year with Atlanta in 2024, setting a career high.
