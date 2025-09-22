Woerner (ankle) caught his only target for minus-five yards during Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers.

After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle injury, Woerner returned as a full participant Friday and played his usual role Sunday. He's known for his blocking prowess and will see plenty of offensive snaps every week, but his offensive production is rare. He set a career high with seven receptions in 16 games last season, and he's never had more than 52 receiving yards in a season.