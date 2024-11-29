Woerner (concussion) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Woerner was sidelined for the Falcons' Week 11 contest against the Broncos due to a concussion. He was limited to start the week Wednesday, but he finished with two consecutive full practices and has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's contest. Woerner will reclaim his role as the Falcons' No. 2 tight end Sunday behind starter Kyle Pitts.
More News
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Opens week as limited participant•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Won't face Denver•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Returns to game•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Enters concussion protocols•