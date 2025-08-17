default-cbs-image
Woerner did not play in Friday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Titans.

Woerner has been in street clothes for Atlanta's first two preseason games. That's been the case with most roster locks. Woerner caught a career-high seven passes during his first season in Atlanta last year and will be back to serve in a similar role this year. He's known for his blocking prowess.

