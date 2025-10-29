Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Non-factor in passing game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woerner went without a target while playing 15 of the Falcons' 50 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Woerner has played double-digit snaps on offense in each of the Falcons' first seven games, but he's typically function as an in-line blocker. He's ran just 52 routes all season, drawing two targets and making one reception for minus-5 yards.
