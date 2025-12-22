Woerner caught his lone target for three yards during Sunday's 26-19 win over the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old played 75 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps and caught a pass for the second consecutive game during Sunday's win. Across 15 appearances this season, Woerner has tallied 48 receiving yards on nine receptions. He's expected to continue playing behind Kyle Pitts in Atlanta's Week 17 matchup against the Rams.