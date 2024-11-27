Woerner (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Woerner was sidelined for the Falcons' Week 11 loss to the Broncos due to a concussion, and Wednesday's limited session suggests the team's Week 12 bye wasn't enough time to fully recover. The 27-year-old must clear the the NFL's five-step protocol in order to play in Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. If he's unable to do so, expect Ross Dwelley to serve as Atlanta's No. 2 tight end in Week 13.