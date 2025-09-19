Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Past ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woerner (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.
The 27-year-old was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle issue. However, he upgraded to a full session Friday and is now in line to face Carolina on Sunday. Woerner has not received a target through the Falcons' first two games this season, playing 83 offensive snaps. He's expected to play behind Kyle Pitts in Week 3, serving as Atlanta's top backup tight end.
More News
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Fails to record target•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Idle in preseason•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Sees snap count steadily increase•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Notches fourth reception of season•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Good to go vs. Chargers•
-
Falcons' Charlie Woerner: Logs full practice Thursday•