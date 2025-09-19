Woerner (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

The 27-year-old was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle issue. However, he upgraded to a full session Friday and is now in line to face Carolina on Sunday. Woerner has not received a target through the Falcons' first two games this season, playing 83 offensive snaps. He's expected to play behind Kyle Pitts in Week 3, serving as Atlanta's top backup tight end.