Woerner caught seven passes (on 12 targets) for 46 yards across 16 regular-season games in 2024.

Woerner signed a three-year, $12 million contract with Atlanta in March of 2024 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with San Francisco. He firmly operated as the Falcons' No. 2 tight end for most of the 2024 campaign behind Kyle Pitts. Woerner saw his playing time on offense increase following the Week 12 bye, playing at least 30 offensive snaps over the final six games of the regular season and logging five catches (on eight targets) for 29 yards over that span. He also registered four tackles (two solo) while contributing on special teams.