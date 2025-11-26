Woerner caught all three of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints.

Woerner's three targets, three catches and 24 yards were all season highs for the sixth-year tight end. The 28-year-old played 34 of Atlanta's 56 offensive snaps, behind starter Kyle Pitts (53) and ahead of Feleipe Franks (3). Despite the slight uptick in usage in the passing game, Woerner is not a viable option for fantasy purposes going forward. Next up for the Falcons is a matchup against the Jets in Week 13.