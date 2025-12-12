Woerner caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Thursday night's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.

Woerner wasn't targeted in either of the Falcons' last two games, but he finished with the fifth-most receiving yards on the team during Thursday night's win. The 28-year-old has appeared in all 14 of Atlanta's contests this season, catching seven of eight targets for 45 yards across 417 offensive snaps. He's expected to remain a depth option in the team's tight-end corps in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.