Woerner (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Woerner was originally concussed in Week 7 against the Seahawks but returned to the game and played each of the following three contests for Atlanta. Perhaps he reported new symptoms earlier this week. Ross Dwelley should fill in as the Falcons' TE2 behind Kyle Pitts.
