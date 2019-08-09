Middleton signed a contract with the Falcons on Friday, while defensive back Hamp Cheevers was waived in a corresponding move, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta saw two of its promising, young linebackers generate turnovers during Thursday's preseason game against Miami -- Jermaine Grace with an interception, Del'Shawn Phillips with a fumble recovery -- and now adds one more man to the mix with the acquisition of Middleton. The 6-foot-2 Middleton was not selected in April's draft, after collecting 134 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two takeaways during his final two seasons at Georgia State. He failed to catch on during an audition with the Texans this spring, but has been granted another opportunity with a Falcons team that remains in search of reliable backup options at the position.