Blair caught three of five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown during Friday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Titans.

Through two preseason games, Blair has been a standout, securing six of nine targets for 132 yards and two scores. Despite the strong performances, Blair, along with Dylan Drummond and David Sills, isn't projected to make the initial 53-man roster, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site. However, if that's the case, they'd all be candidates to join Atlanta's practice squad.