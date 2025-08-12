Blair caught three of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during Friday's 17-10 preseason loss to the Lions.

The undrafted wideout from Alcorn State has made five regular-season appearances with the Falcons over the last two seasons, securing only one of two targets for 17 yards. Like Dylan Drummond, Blair's familiarity with the organization and strong impression in the preseason opener help his chances of making the team. However, there's still stiff competition for roster spots behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge. Given Jamal Agnew's return abilities, he'll likely take the fifth spot, leaving Blair to compete with Casey Washington, DJ Chark, David Sills and Drummond for potentially only one spot.