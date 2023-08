Blair (undisclosed) reverted to the Falcons' injured reserve Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Blair was waived with an undisclosed injury designation Thursday, but he went unclaimed and thus reverted to Atlanta's IR. The undrafted wideout will now be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign, barring an injury settlement. Blair has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut, but he enjoyed a breakout season with the XFL's D.C. Defenders this spring.