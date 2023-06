The Falcons signed Blair on Friday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Blair was one of three players signed following a tryout during the Falcons' recent minicamp. The 24-year-old wideout spent the 2021 season on the Packers' practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal in January of 2022 but hasn't been with an NFL organization since. Blair has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.