The Falcons signed Blair to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official website reports.

Blair spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign as a member of the practice squad with Atlanta, appearing in three contests in December. The wide receiver played 12 snaps on offense in those games, failing to record any stats on those snaps. Blair will now get an opportunity to train with the Falcons during the offseason, and he'll look to impress in order to attempt to get a shot with the active roster in 2026.