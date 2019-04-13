Cooper agreed to a two-year deal with the Falcons on Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper found himself in competition for a roster spot with the Colts last summer until he was forced to exit the preseason finale with a concussion. The former Stony Brook standout was waived shortly thereafter, and remained unsigned until he was picked up by Kansas City in early January just before the start of the team's playoff run. Still yet to make his regular-season debut, the 25-year-old Cooper is slated to compete for a backup safety or special teams role with Atlanta.

