Falcons' Chris Lammons: Notches first career interception
Lammons picked up two tackles, a pass deflection and an interception in Atlanta's 34-7 defeat to the Dolphins on Thursday night.
With so much depth in the defensive backfield it remains unlikely that Lammons will clinch a spot on the 53-man roster, especially with the Falcons acquiring safety Jordan Richards from New England on Friday. Still, the undrafted rookie out of South Carolina played admirably in what could prove to be his final audition with Atlanta -- delivering a couple of hard hits, and picking off David Fales just moments before the conclusion of the first half.
