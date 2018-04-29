Falcons' Chris Lammons: Signs contract with Falcons
Lammons signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lammons started in all 13 games for South Carolina during his senior season, finishing third on the team with 79 tackles as a versatile defensive back. He had a dominant performance in his final collegiate contest, accumulating nine tackles, three pass break ups and a recovered fumble in a bowl game victory over Michigan. The 5-foot-10 Lammons will contend for a role on special teams with the Falcons, having finished sixth in the SEC with 7.4 yards per punt return during 2017.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...