Falcons' Chris Lammons: Signs contract with Falcons

Lammons signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lammons started in all 13 games for South Carolina during his senior season, finishing third on the team with 79 tackles as a versatile defensive back. He had a dominant performance in his final collegiate contest, accumulating nine tackles, three pass break ups and a recovered fumble in a bowl game victory over Michigan. The 5-foot-10 Lammons will contend for a role on special teams with the Falcons, having finished sixth in the SEC with 7.4 yards per punt return during 2017.