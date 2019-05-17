Lindstrom signed a four-year deal with the Falcons on Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The No. 14 overall pick in April's draft signed an injury agreement to participate in Falcons rookie minicamp Friday and Saturday, but now his tenure with the franchise truly gets underway. As the last of Atlanta's seven draft choices to agree to terms with the team, Lindstrom projects to have the biggest impact among the group during 2019. Outside of Alex Mack, the interior of the offensive line was in shambles last year, with Brandon Fusco (ankle) landing on injured reserve in late October, and Andy Levitre (triceps) suffering decisive setbacks in his comeback bid from a torn triceps the season prior. Widely regarded as the first or second-ranked guard prospect in the 2019 class, Lindstrom aims to have his spot in the starting rotation locked down for the next decade.