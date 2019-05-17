Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Agrees to terms with Atlanta
Lindstrom signed a four-year deal with the Falcons on Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
The No. 14 overall pick in April's draft signed an injury agreement to participate in Falcons rookie minicamp Friday and Saturday, but now his tenure with the franchise truly gets underway. As the last of Atlanta's seven draft choices to agree to terms with the team, Lindstrom projects to have the biggest impact among the group during 2019. Outside of Alex Mack, the interior of the offensive line was in shambles last year, with Brandon Fusco (ankle) landing on injured reserve in late October, and Andy Levitre (triceps) suffering decisive setbacks in his comeback bid from a torn triceps the season prior. Widely regarded as the first or second-ranked guard prospect in the 2019 class, Lindstrom aims to have his spot in the starting rotation locked down for the next decade.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...