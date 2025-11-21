Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.
Lindstrom was able to make it back out onto the practice field after he was a non-participant to open the week Wednesday. The offensive lineman has been playing through a foot injury since early November, and he'll likely do so again Sunday in New Orleans.
More News
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Green light to play Carolina•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Listed as questionable for Week 11•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: No practice to start week•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Suiting up in Berlin•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Questionable for Week 10•