Lindstrom (foot) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.

Lindstrom was able to make it back out onto the practice field after he was a non-participant to open the week Wednesday. The offensive lineman has been playing through a foot injury since early November, and he'll likely do so again Sunday in New Orleans.

