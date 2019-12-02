Play

Lindstrom (foot) is participating in Monday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Lindstrom's return to practice kicks off a 21-day window for the Falcons to evaluate him for activation to the 53-man roster. The rookie first-round pick is recovering from foot surgery undergone in early September. If he manages to retake the field, Lindstrom would provide a notable boost to Atlanta's offensive line.

