Lindstrom has returned to Sunday's Week 14 clash with Tampa Bay after exiting in the first half due to an ankle injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Lindstrom went to the locker room in the second quarter after hurting his ankle, but he returned to the field after halftime. His availability is a big boost to a Falcons offensive line that has been significantly thinned by injuries.