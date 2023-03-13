The Falcons signed Lindstrom to a five-year, $105 million contract extension Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Lindstrom now becomes the highest-paid guard in the NFL following Monday's settlement. The 26-year-old earned his first Pro-Bowl nod as well as Second-Team All-Pro honors this past campaign, and he's now slated to remain in Atlanta through the 2028 season.

