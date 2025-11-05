Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Wednesday that Lindstrom (foot) is considered day-to-day, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
The veteran from Boston College suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 9 loss to the Patriots, so it's a positive sign that he's considered day-to-day. Lindstrom's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the clearest indication of whether he can play in the Week 10 matchup against the Colts in Berlin.
