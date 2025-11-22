Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Deemed questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Lindstrom has been playing through the foot issue most of November and should have a good chance to suit up against New Orleans. Kyle Hinton is Atlanta's top backup interior offensive lineman but has been starting at left guard in place of an injured Matthew Bergeron (ankle) the past couple weeks.
