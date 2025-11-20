default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lindstrom (foot) didn't participate in Atlanta's practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Lindstrom has been dealing with a foot injury since early November, but so far he has managed to play through it. However, if the 2019 first-round pick is unable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints, Kyle Hinton would likely get the start at right guard in his place.

More News