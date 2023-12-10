Lindstrom exited Sunday's Week 14 game against the Buccaneers due to an ankle injury and is questionable to return, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Lindstrom's injury came in the second quarter, and he subsequently was accompanied to the locker room with team trainers. Left tackle Jake Matthews also suffered an injury in the contest and is questionable to return, leaving the Falcons with one healthy starter along the offensive line. Kyle Hinton entered at right guard after Lindstrom's exit and will likely close out the contest if the latter is unable to return.