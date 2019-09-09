Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Expected to miss eight weeks
Lindstrom broke a bone in his foot during Sunday's loss to the Vikings and is expected to wear a boot for eight weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Lindstrom appears bound for IR due to his recovery timetable, but he could be a candidate to return later in the regular season. As long as the rookie first-round pick remains sidelined expect one of Jamon Brown or Wes Schweitzer to slot into the starting lineup at right guard.
