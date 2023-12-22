Lindstrom (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.
Lindstrom started the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions before participating in full Friday. He'll reclaim his starting right tackle role if he's able to suit up Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Won't play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Back in action Sunday•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Exits Week 14 contest with injury•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Becomes highest-paid guard•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Has option picked up•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Performing well heading into bye•