Lindstrom (foot) underwent surgery Wednesday and will be in a boot for eight weeks, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Lindstrom is currently on injured reserve, but he could return in Week 10. If there's no setbacks in his recovery, that's likely the plan for the rookie first-round pick. Until then, Jamon Brown is expected to start at right guard.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories