Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
The right guard was limited at practice Thursday and has been playing through the foot issue for most of November. Despite the ongoing issue, he's on track to start for the 11th time in 11 games this season.
More News
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Deemed questionable•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Back at practice•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Green light to play Carolina•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Listed as questionable for Week 11•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: No practice to start week•