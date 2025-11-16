Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Green light to play Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Lindstrom has been working through a lingering foot injury since early November. He has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups and will start at right guard.
