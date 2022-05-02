Lindstrom had his fifth-year option picked up by the Falcons on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Lindstrom has been a starter at guard for the Falcons in every game he's played since he was selected in the first round of the 2019 Draft. The 25-year-old didn't allow a sack last season and should continue to hold down the starting right guard position this year.
