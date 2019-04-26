Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Heading to Atlanta

The Falcons selected Lindstrom in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 14th overall.

The Boston College product is the first true interior lineman off the board. Lindstrom was a four-year player in college who played 36 games at right guard and 11 games at right tackle, so he's got the versatility to fill either spot if need be. He sports quick feet and sufficient athleticism to stick at the next level and his football I.Q. has been lauded. Look for Lindstrom to start at guard for the Falcons in 2019.