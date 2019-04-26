Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Heading to Atlanta
The Falcons selected Lindstrom in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 14th overall.
The Boston College product is the first true interior lineman off the board. Lindstrom was a four-year player in college who played 36 games at right guard and 11 games at right tackle, so he's got the versatility to fill either spot if need be. He sports quick feet and sufficient athleticism to stick at the next level and his football I.Q. has been lauded. Look for Lindstrom to start at guard for the Falcons in 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Giants find Eli's successor
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...