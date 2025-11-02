Lindstrom sustained a foot injury during the fourth quarter of the Falcons' 24-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lindstrom was replaced by Jovaughn Gwyn in the late stages of the fourth quarter. Lindstrom will undergo more tests to determine the severity of his foot injury, but it puts the veteran offensive lineman in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Falcons' Week 10 road game against the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 9.